Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 340.65 points or 3.06% at 11484.32 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Vedanta Ltd (up 9.01%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 3.64%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 2.86%),Coal India Ltd (up 2.19%),Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 2.15%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 2.08%), NMDC Ltd (up 2.06%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 1.84%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.83%), and Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.27%).

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 305.3 or 0.66% at 46749.48.

The Nifty 50 index was up 103.25 points or 0.76% at 13704.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 177.31 points or 1.01% at 17749.33.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 48.52 points or 0.83% at 5891.56.

On BSE,1634 shares were trading in green, 462 were trading in red and 72 were unchanged.

