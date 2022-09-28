JUST IN
Chalet Hotels receives affirmation in credit ratings from ICRA

Chalet Hotels has received affirmation in credit ratings from ICRA while the outlook on the long-term rating has been revised from Negative to Stable as under:

Term loans (Rs 2440.76 crore) - ICRA BBB+; Stable Long term & short term unallocated limits (Rs 22.24 crore) - ICRA BBB+; Stable/ ICRA A2 Long term fund based limits (Rs 124 crore) - ICRA BBB+; Stable Short term non-fund based limits (Rs 75 crore) - ICRA A2

First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 13:06 IST

