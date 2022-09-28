JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Edelweiss invest Rs 250 cr in rights issue of Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance Company
Business Standard

Edelweiss Financial Services announces public issue of NCDs

Capital Market 

Issue opens on 03 October 2022

Edelweiss Financial Services (EFSL), today announced the public issue of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of the face value of Rs 1,000 each, amounting to Rs 200 crore (Base Issue), with an option to retain over-subscription up to Rs 200 crore aggregating to a total of Rs 400 crore (Tranche II Issue).

There are ten series of NCDs carrying fixed coupon and having tenure of 24 months, 36 months, 60 months and 120 months with annual, monthly and cumulative interest option. Effective annual yield for NCDs ranges from 8.84% to 10.09%.

The NCDs proposed to be issued under this Tranche II Issue have been rated CRISIL AA-/Negative and ACUITE AA-/Negative.

The Tranche II Issue opens on 03 October 2022 and closes on 17 October 2022 with an option of early closure.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 16:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU