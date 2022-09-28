Edelweiss Financial Services announces public issue of NCDs

Issue opens on 03 October 2022

Edelweiss Financial Services (EFSL), today announced the public issue of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of the face value of Rs 1,000 each, amounting to Rs 200 crore (Base Issue), with an option to retain over-subscription up to Rs 200 crore aggregating to a total of Rs 400 crore (Tranche II Issue).

There are ten series of NCDs carrying fixed coupon and having tenure of 24 months, 36 months, 60 months and 120 months with annual, monthly and cumulative interest option. Effective annual yield for NCDs ranges from 8.84% to 10.09%.

The NCDs proposed to be issued under this Tranche II Issue have been rated CRISIL AA-/Negative and ACUITE AA-/Negative.

The Tranche II Issue opens on 03 October 2022 and closes on 17 October 2022 with an option of early closure.

