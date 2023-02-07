Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 25.52% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 74.90% to Rs 8296.21 crore

Net profit of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals declined 25.52% to Rs 324.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 435.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 74.90% to Rs 8296.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4743.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.8296.214743.338.0712.29572.63686.75494.54610.58324.03435.06

