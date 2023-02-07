Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 25.52% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 74.90% to Rs 8296.21 croreNet profit of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals declined 25.52% to Rs 324.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 435.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 74.90% to Rs 8296.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4743.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales8296.214743.33 75 OPM %8.0712.29 -PBDT572.63686.75 -17 PBT494.54610.58 -19 NP324.03435.06 -26
