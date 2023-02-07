TTK Healthcare standalone net profit declines 1.32% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 15.02% to Rs 182.56 croreNet profit of TTK Healthcare declined 1.32% to Rs 12.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.02% to Rs 182.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 158.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales182.56158.72 15 OPM %4.625.32 -PBDT19.4417.46 11 PBT16.2314.30 13 NP12.0012.16 -1
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
