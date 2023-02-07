TTK Healthcare standalone net profit declines 1.32% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 15.02% to Rs 182.56 crore

Net profit of TTK Healthcare declined 1.32% to Rs 12.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.02% to Rs 182.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 158.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.182.56158.724.625.3219.4417.4616.2314.3012.0012.16

