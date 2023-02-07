JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail consolidated net profit declines 91.66% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

TTK Healthcare standalone net profit declines 1.32% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 15.02% to Rs 182.56 crore

Net profit of TTK Healthcare declined 1.32% to Rs 12.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 12.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.02% to Rs 182.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 158.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales182.56158.72 15 OPM %4.625.32 -PBDT19.4417.46 11 PBT16.2314.30 13 NP12.0012.16 -1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 16:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU