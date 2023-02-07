Bharat Dynamics standalone net profit declines 60.73% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 39.12% to Rs 456.66 crore

Net profit of Bharat Dynamics declined 60.73% to Rs 83.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 213.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 39.12% to Rs 456.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 750.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.456.66750.1219.4738.60124.53323.33105.92298.5483.74213.26

