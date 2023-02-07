JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail consolidated net profit declines 91.66% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Bharat Dynamics standalone net profit declines 60.73% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 39.12% to Rs 456.66 crore

Net profit of Bharat Dynamics declined 60.73% to Rs 83.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 213.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 39.12% to Rs 456.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 750.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales456.66750.12 -39 OPM %19.4738.60 -PBDT124.53323.33 -61 PBT105.92298.54 -65 NP83.74213.26 -61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 16:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU