J Kumar Infraprojects standalone net profit rises 21.07% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of J Kumar Infraprojects rose 21.07% to Rs 71.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 58.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.01% to Rs 1062.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 965.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1062.39965.7114.2714.35135.25119.0996.5982.2771.0858.71

