J Kumar Infraprojects standalone net profit rises 21.07% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
J Kumar Infraprojects standalone net profit rises 64.49% in the September 2022 quarter
GPT Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 28.31% in the December 2022 quarter
Shradha Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 3261.29% in the December 2022 quarter
Shradha Infraprojects standalone net profit declines 34.92% in the September 2022 quarter
Shashijit Infraprojects reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 10.01% to Rs 1062.39 croreNet profit of J Kumar Infraprojects rose 21.07% to Rs 71.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 58.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.01% to Rs 1062.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 965.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1062.39965.71 10 OPM %14.2714.35 -PBDT135.25119.09 14 PBT96.5982.27 17 NP71.0858.71 21
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU