Change in Secretarial Auditors of Kopran

Capital Market 

On 08 May 2019

Kopran announced that the Board has approved appointment of Nirali Mehta as a Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2019-20. Nirali Mehta is a qualified Company Secretary with more than four years of professional experience. She has completed her internship with Reliance Industries Limited. Her expertise lies in matters pertaining to Corporate Laws and compliance related to SEBI Regulations.

First Published: Thu, May 09 2019. 11:18 IST

