Jindal Steel & Power allots equity shares upon partial conversion of conv. warrants

Of Re 1/- eachJindal Steel & Power announced that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 08 May 2019, has allotted 2,74,15,485 equity shares of Re 1/- each to Opelina Finance & Investment, at an issue price of Rs. 140.31 (including premium of Rs. 139.31). After the said conversion, the total number of warrants outstanding for conversion are 1,27,92,246.
