RBI warns Finance Commission of more fiscal slippages by states
Johnson Ctrls. Hitachi Air Condtg. India intimation regarding change in Directors

W.e.f. 08 May 2019

Franz Cerwinka has resigned as a Director from the Board of Johnson Controls- Hitachi Air Conditioning India with effect from 08 May 2019. Shinichi Iisuka has been appointed as the Director on the Board of Johnson Controls- Hitachi Air Conditioning India with effect from 08 May 2019.

