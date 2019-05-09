Johnson Ctrls. Hitachi Air Condtg. India intimation regarding change in Directors

-
-
W.e.f. 08 May 2019Franz Cerwinka has resigned as a Director from the Board of Johnson Controls- Hitachi Air Conditioning India with effect from 08 May 2019. Shinichi Iisuka has been appointed as the Director on the Board of Johnson Controls- Hitachi Air Conditioning India with effect from 08 May 2019.
