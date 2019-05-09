Standard Chartered PLC purchases shares

-
On 08 May 2019Standard Chartered PLC announced that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of US$0.50 each on the London Stock Exchange through J.P. Morgan Securities plc. Ordinary Shares: Date of purchase: 08 May 2019 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 1230000 Lowest price per share: 682.2000 Highest price per share: Highest price per share: Trading venue: XLON Weighted average price per day per trading venue: 688.0764 SC intends to cancel the purchased shares. Following the purchase of these shares, SC will have 3,306,877,851 ordinary shares in issue. Therefore, the total voting rights in SC will be 826,719,462. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, SC under the FCA's Disclosure Guidelines and Transparency Rules.
