Dewan Housing Finance Corporation appoints an Additional Director

W.e.f. 08 May 2019Dewan Housing Finance Corporation announced that its Board of Directors have pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI Listing Regulations, approved the appointment of Dr Deepali Pant Joshi as an Independent Woman Director (Additional Director) of the Company with effect from 8 May 2019, not liable to retire by rotation, who shall hold office up to the date of the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. The Company further announced that Dr Deepali Pant Joshi is not debarred from holding the office of director by virh1e of any SEBI order or any other such authority.
