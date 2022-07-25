Chief Minister Hemant Soren launches Jharkhand Tourism Policy 2021

Mr Hemant Soren, Chief Minister, Jharkhand, launched 'Jharkhand Tourism Policy 2021'. The policy aims to revive, renew and revamp the tourism sector of the state, to provide a different dimension and perspective as to how the world views the state of Jharkhand. It targets to bring out the marvels of the state that has an enchanting mix of old world charms and new age excitements. Jubilant Jharkhand embarks on a journey to register its place as one of the most sought-after tourist destinations by 2025.

Addressing the launch of 'Jharkhand Tourism Policy 2021', organized by FICCI, jointly with the Jharkhand government, the Chief Minister said, "Pandemic has been a challenge for people across the globe. Tourism sector has had the hardest hit. We have tried to figure out the deterrents in the path of development and aim to do the best that we can for the betterment of our state and its residents."

