India's Crude Oil Production In June At 3% Lower Than Expected Level

India's crude oil production during June 2022 was 2439.32 TMT, which is 3.01% lower than target for the month and 1.71% lower than the production of June 2021. Cumulative crude oil production during April-June, 2022 was 7459.22 TMT, which is 1% lower than target for the period but 0.62% higher than production during corresponding period of last year respectively. Natural gas production during June 2022 was 2812.78 MMSCM, which is 1.85% lower than the monthly target but 1.29% higher than production of June 2021.

Cumulative natural gas production during April-June 2022 was 8553.16 MMSCM, which is 2.63% lower when compared with target for the period but 4.71% higher than production during corresponding period of last year. Crude Oil Processed during June 2022 was 21574.57 TMT, which is 9.62% higher than target for the month and 17.27% higher than the June 2021. Production of Petroleum Products during June 2021 was 22059.08 TMT, which is 9.27% higher target for the month and 15.08% higher than the production of June 2021. Cumulative production during April-June, 2022 was 68120.47 TMT, which is 6.27% and 13.55% higher than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively.

