India's Crude Oil Production In June At 3% Lower Than Expected Level

-
ALSO READ
Tata Steel gains after annual steel production rises to record level in FY22
Equities off day's low; Nifty above 15,900 level
Sensex soars 900 pts, Nifty above 16,250; M&M climbs 4%
HOEC soars on commencing oil production, gas sales from B-80 field
ONGC rises after overseas arm discovers oil in Colombia
-
Cumulative natural gas production during April-June 2022 was 8553.16 MMSCM, which is 2.63% lower when compared with target for the period but 4.71% higher than production during corresponding period of last year. Crude Oil Processed during June 2022 was 21574.57 TMT, which is 9.62% higher than target for the month and 17.27% higher than the June 2021. Production of Petroleum Products during June 2021 was 22059.08 TMT, which is 9.27% higher target for the month and 15.08% higher than the production of June 2021. Cumulative production during April-June, 2022 was 68120.47 TMT, which is 6.27% and 13.55% higher than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU