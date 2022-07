PLI scheme creating a robust manufacturing base in the country

Piyush Goyal, Minister for Commerce and Industry; Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Govt of India yesterday stated that the introduction of PLI scheme is creating a robust manufacturing base in the country which is enabling India to compete on an equal footing globally.

Addressing the 'DPIIT-FICCI Investors Roundtable on PLI for White Goods', Goyal said that as India enters the next 25 glorious years turning 100 by 2047, we aspire to become a prosperous developed country. We want to embark on the next 25 years where we would like to see the world look upon India as a driver of economic growth and as an engine of world trade, he added, highlighting the potential of this sector in terms of localization, creating jobs and generating surplus for exports.

