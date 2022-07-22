RBI reschedules next MPC meet to Aug 3-5 due to 'administrative exigencies'

-
-
The Reserve Bank of India announced its decision to reschedule the MPC meeting to August 3-5, 2022, due to administrative exigencies. The next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) for the financial year 2022-23 was scheduled during August 2-4, 2022. "This announcement is being made under Section 45ZI(4) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934," RBI stated.
