China Market climbs to 3-month highs

The Mainland China share market finished session higher on Thursday, 27 May 2021, as positive signs on Sino-U. S. relations after both sides exchanged views on issues of mutual concern boosted investors sentiment.

At closing bell, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index advanced 0.43%, or 15.49 points, to 3,608.85, its strongest closing since Feb 23. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.79%, or 18.72 points, to 2,399.27.

The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.33%, or 17.64 points, to 5,338.23.

The best performing sectors in the Shanghai Stock Exchange were Internet Retail (up 9.6%), Soft Drinks (up 7.63%), Optoelectronic Devices (up 5.52%), Semiconductors (up 5.27%), and Health Care Services (up 5.1%), while the worst performing sectors were Restaurants (down 4.18%), Commercial Printing (down 2.74%), Paper Products (down 2.53%), Jewellery & Luxury Goods (down 2.31%), and Fishery Products (down 2.25%).

The best performing sectors in the Shenzhen Stock Exchange were Motorcycle (up 10.01%), Soft Drinks (up 10%), Semiconductors (up 5%), Water (up 4.79%), and Other Communications Equipment (up 3.69%), while the worst performing sectors were Paper Products (down 2.94%), Specialized Finance (down 2.54%), Farm Machinery (down 2.48%), Heavy Electrical Equipment (down 2.48%), and Gold & Other Precious Metal (down 2.05%).

CURRENCY NEWS: China yuan advanced further to a new three-year high against the dollar on Thursday, as firmer mid-point fixing by central bank. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) fixed the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.403 per dollar, firmer than the previous day fix of 6.4099. The onshore yuan gained 0.3% to 6.3940, while the offshore currency rose 0.4% to 6.3854. In the spot market, the onshore market CNY=CFXS was changing hands at 6.3861, stronger by 0.08% than the previous late session close of 6.3915.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)