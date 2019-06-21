Australia Market falls amid persisting trade angst, geopolitical tensions

The Australian equity market closed lower on Friday, 21 June 2019, , as investors opted to take profits following recent advances, with selling compounded by the anxiety over Sino-US trade negotiations, and fresh worries about the Middle East, after shot down a US military drone. At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index dropped 36.63 points, or 0.55%, at 6,650.79 points, while the broader All Ordinaries sank 33.65 points, or 0.5%, at 6,734.30.

Investors' focus has now shifted to a meeting between US and China's during a Group of 20 summit in next week, with hopes that they can put negotiations back on track to de-escalate a trade war. Trump said that he would decide whether to carry out his threat to hit with tariffs on at least $300 billion in Chinese goods after the meeting.

Investors have pinned hopes on some sort of compromise emerging when U. S. meets China's President on the sidelines of the summit in on June 28-29.

Meanwhile, fears of a military confrontation in the Gulf were raised after shot down a U. S. military drone. Iran's Revolutionary Guard said it shot down a U. S. drone over Iranian airspace.

U. S. officials said the drone had not violated Iranian airspace. The drone shooting follows an attack last week on two near the Gulf of reported that U. S. President had approved military strikes on Friday against in retaliation, but pulled back from launching the attacks.

Also late Thursday, the prohibited U. S. carriers from flying over Iranian-controlled parts of the and Gulf of Oman, over fears of a jetliner accidentally being shot down.

Financial stocks were lower, with the country's big four banks easing 0.4% to 1.2%.

Metals and stocks closed higher. and climbed 0.4% and 1.7%, respectively, while closed 0.1% higher.

Biotherapeutics company CSL Ltd, the fourth-largest stock on the ASX 200, ended 3.2% down after it flagged lower Chinese sales in 2020 due to a change in its distribution model.

CURRENCY NEWS: The inclined against the U. S. dollar on Friday. The changed hands at $0.6922 after rising from levels around $0.688 in the previous session.

