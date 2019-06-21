China Market extends gains on Sino-U.S. trade hopes

The Mainland equity market closed higher for third straight sessions on Friday, 21 June 2019, bucking the regional trend, as risk sentiments strengthened on growing hopes for a trade deal between the two economic powerhouses at the upcoming summit and as regulators promised start-ups easier access to funding. At closing bell, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.5%, or 14.86 points, to 3,001.98. The Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 1.34%, or 20.84 points, to 1,577.44. The blue- CSI300 index inclined 0.14%, or 5.42 point, to 3,833.94.

Investors' focus has now shifted to a meeting between US and China's during a Group of 20 summit in next week, with hopes that they can put negotiations back on track to de-escalate a trade war.

Investors have pinned hopes on some sort of compromise emerging when U.

S. meets China's President on the sidelines of the summit in on June 28-29.

said on Thursday it hoped would bring a problem-solving attitude to the talks. Trump said that he would decide whether to carry out his threat to hit with tariffs on at least $300 billion in Chinese goods after the meeting.

Start-up shares surged after China's securities regulator on Thursday issued draft rules that would scrap profitability requirements in merger and acquisition deals involving listed companies. The watchdog also committed to easing funding channels for listed firms to improve their cash flow, and encourage companies in the and new strategic industries to restructure.

CURRENCY NEWS: yuan was strengthened against greenback on Friday, as the central kept its stronger guidance rate in 5-1/2 weeks. Prior to the market opening, the of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.8472 per dollar, 333 bps or 0.59% firmer than the previous fix of 6.8805.

