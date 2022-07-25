China: Market falls 0.6%

Selloff was also fueled after Goldman Sachs lowered its targets for Chinese stocks on earnings drag. Goldman Sachs reduced its 12-month target for MSCI China Index to 81 from 84, citing challenges from the latest cracks in the housing market and mortgage boycott against stalled projects.
At close of trade, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.6%, or 19.59 points, to 3,250.39. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dropped 0.92%, or 20.06 points, to 2,165.36.
The blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.6%, or 25.59 points, to 4,212.64.
Investors remain jittery about possible broad disruptions to economic activity after Shanghai ordered residents across nine of the city's districts and some smaller areas to do COVID-19 tests during July 26-28, due to sporadic cases.
Also, a Politburo meeting this week is also in focus, where a top decision-making body will gather to discuss economic policies for the rest of the year.
CURRENCY NEWS: China's yuan declined against the U. S. dollar, as softer mid-point fixing by central bank. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.7543 per dollar, 21 pips weaker than the previous fix 6.7522. In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS was changing hands at 6.7560 at midday, 42 pips weaker than the previous late session close.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU