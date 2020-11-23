China Market gains on COVID-19 vaccine developments

The Mainland China shares finished session higher on Monday, 23 November 2020, as risk sentiment aided by domestic and global economic recovery hopes, fuelled by COVID-19 vaccine progress. Also, supporting the market sentiment was the government's latest warning to douse any sign of systemic risk to the financial system.
At closing bell, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index advanced 1.09%, or 36.76 points, to 3,414.49. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.54%, or 12.45 points, to 2,301.96. The blue-chip CSI300 index climbed up 1.25%, or 61.74 points, to 5,005.03.
Investor enthusiasm surged on announcements by pharmaceutical companies about promising preliminary data from tests of possible vaccines.
Drugmaker AstraZeneca said a study found the vaccine it is developing with the University of Oxford was up to 90% effective, depending on the regimen. Drugmaker Pfizer and biotech Moderna, using a different technique, found their vaccines about 95% effective, and the U. S. may begin vaccinations the day after Food and Drug Administration approval.
CURRENCY NEWS: The yuan edged lower against the dollar on Monday. The spot market CNY=CFXS opened at 6.5510 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.5642 at midday, 20 pips weaker than the previous late session close.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU