China Market rebounds on growth optimism

At close of trade, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index advanced 0.66%, or 21.57 points, to 3,279.61. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.81%, or 17.21 points, to 2,142.08. The blue-chip CSI300 index added 0.63%, or 25.62 points, to 4,069.46.
Investors are closely monitor the upcoming economic data releases (such as China's official PMIs for February on 1 March, trade data on 7 March, inflation data on 9 March, and a series of activity data from retail sales, industrial production to urban fixed asset investment in mid-March) for more clues on the pace of China's economic recovery since Beijing reopened its borders and ditched its rigorous anti-COVID rules in December.
Also, investors would focus on the country's annual parliamentary gatherings- National People's Congress (NPC) on 5 March 2023, where officials will release growth targets and policies.
CURRENCY NEWS: China's yuan strengthened against the dollar on Tuesday inline with firmer mid-point fixing by China's central bank.
Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.9519 per U. S. dollar, firmer than the previous fix 6.9572. In the spot market, the yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.9515 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.9364 at midday, 69 pips firmer from the previous late session close.
