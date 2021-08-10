China Market rises 1%

The Mainland China share market finished higher for second session in row on Thursday, 10 August 2021, as bargain buying continued on hopes for a fresh policy supports and central bank steps to maintain reasonably ample liquidity in the banking system.
However, market gains capped amid concerns over coronavirus Delta-variant infections after China saw 143 new infections on Monday of which 108 were local origins. Yangzhou, a city in east China's Jiangsu Province, has beefed up measures to race against time to contain the spread of COVID-19 caused by the highly contagious Delta variant.
At closing bell, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.01%, or 35.30 points, to 3,529.93. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.85%, or 20.96 points, to 2,483.79. The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 1.16%, or 67.59 points, to 5,043.15.
China's central bank on Tuesday conducted 10 billion yuan (1.54 billion U.
S. dollars) of reverse repos to maintain reasonably ample liquidity in the banking system. The interest rate for the seven-day reverse repos was set at 2.2%. With 10 billion yuan of reverse repos maturing on the same day, the move led to zero liquidity injection into the market.
CURRENCY NEWS: China yuan was little changed against the dollar on Tuesday after softer mid-point fixing by central bank. Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4842 per dollar, 2 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.4840.
