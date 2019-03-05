Japan Nikkei trades lower on profit-taking

Headline indices of the share market were down on Tuesday, 05 March 2019, as investors opted to take profits on following the negative lead from Wall Street overnight after an unexpected fall in U. S. construction spending in December and after the Nikkei's three-month closing high a day earlier. Investor sentiment was also dampened by news that lowered its economic growth target for 2019 to a range of 6-6.5% from the 2018 target of around 6.5% and unveiled huge tax cuts. Total 27 subsectors out of 33 subsectors of the inclined, with shares in Iron & Steel, Rubber Products, Metal Products, Transportation Equipment, Mining, and Machinery issues being notable losers.

Around late afternoon, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 103.35 points, or 0.47%, at 21,718.69. The broader index of all First Section issues on the dropped 9.15 points, or 0.56%, at 1,618.44.

China-linked shares were among the losers as lowered its economic growth target to 6.0-6.5% for 2019. was down 0.7%, off by 0.4%, and dipped 0.8%. dipped 2.5% after it confirmed a report that unqualified workers had conducted quality checks for hundreds of engines for private jets.

On the economic front, the services sector in continued to expand in February, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Tuesday with a services PMI score of 52.3. That's up from 51.6 in January and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction. The survey also showed that the composite index, which combines and services data, fell to 50.7 from 50.9 in the previous month.

CURRENCY NEWS: The Japanese yen depreciated against the dollar in the upper 111 yen zone on Tuesday. The dollar fetched 111.91 yen in Asian trade, against 111.72 yen in late Monday.

