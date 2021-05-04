China Market shuts for Labor Day holiday

China share market closed on Tuesday, 04 May 2021, for Labor Day holiday.

Stocks in Asia-Pacific were mixed on Tuesday, 04 May 2021, on following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street.

The Australian stock market was trading higher, after the Reserve Bank of Australia announced its decision to maintain its current policy settings, including keeping the cash rate at 0.1%. New Zealand, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Indonesia markets were up between 0.2 and 0.6%.

Taiwan market was down 2.2%, while Singapore and South Korea markets were down between 0.2 and 0.5%. Markets in China, Japan and Thailand are closed on Tuesday for holidays.

