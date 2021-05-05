China Market shuts for Labor Day holiday

China share market closed for third straight session on Wednesday, 05 May 2021, for Labor Day holiday.
Stocks in Asia-Pacific were mixed amid holiday thin trading on Wednesday, 05 May 2021, following the largely downbeat cues from Wall Street overnight, after comments from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who suggested interest rates may have to rise modestly to prevent the economy from overheating amid the recent spike in government spending.
The Australia's benchmark ASX 200 traded 0.7% higher, while Singapore's Straits Times index declined 0.82%.
In Taiwan, the Taiex was up 0.4% while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.1%. Markets in China, Japan and South Korea were closed for holidays.
