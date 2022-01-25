China Market tumbles 2.6%

The Mainland China share market tumbled on Tuesday, 25 January 2022, as risk-averse sentiment strengthened amid concerns about omicron, US rate hikes, and uncertainties in the markets ahead of the incoming Chinese New Year holidays.
The Federal Reserve will begin its two-day meeting later on Tuesday, and Chinese markets will be closed for the New Year holidays starting from Jan 31. Investors remained wary over a further hawkish move by the Fed as they gauge the timing of potential monetary policy changes. Market participants expect a 25 basis-point rate hike at the Fed policy meeting in March and three more by the year-end.
At close of trade, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index sank 2.58%, or 91.04 points, to 3,433.06.
The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dropped 3.31%, or 79.18 points, to 2,313.06. The blue-chip CSI300 index decreased 2.26%, or 108.29 points, to 4,678.45.
CURRENCY NEWS: China's yuan hovered at a more than 3-1/2-year high against the dollar on Tuesday, despite weaker mid-point fixing by central bank, due to persistent corporate demand before the long holiday. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate CNY=PBOC at 6.3418 per dollar, 7 pips weaker than the previous fix 6.3411. The spot yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.3280 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3296 at late afternoon, 8 pips firmer than the previous late session close.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU