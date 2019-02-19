China Stocks extend gains

Headline indices of the Mainland equity market closed higher for second straight session on Tuesday, 19 February 2019, as investor risk appetite strengthened amid optimism for a deal on the US- trade war as the world's two largest will resume talks in later in the week. Trade was in a narrow range amid a lack of major trading incentives as markets were on Monday shut for At closing bell, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.05%, or 1.29 points, to 2,7565.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 0.18%, or 2.65 points, to 1,443.60. The blue-chip CSI300 index dropped 0.18%, or 6.13 points, to 3,439.61.

The mainland's equity gauge jumped 2.7% on Monday after banks' new loans surged to a record in January and off-the-balance-sheet lending reversed declines, raising expectations that economic growth will pick up on increasing financing demand.

Industrial Development and led the gains among companies based in the southern province of after unveiled a long-heralded plan to create the Area by linking Hong Kong and with cities in

A gauge tracking stocks linked to the Area climbed. Property developer surged by the 10% daily limit to 5.02 yuan and also jumped by that much to 4.84 yuan. gained 10% to 6.46 yuan.

