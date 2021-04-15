China Stocks fall ahead of GDP data

The Mainland China share market finished lower on Thursday, 15 April 2021, amid lingering fears of U. S.-China tussle after a Chinese diplomat indirectly warned the U. S. over strong linkages and interference over Hong Kong issues.

Meanwhile, risk sentiments were also dull as investors awaited first quarter GDP data for clues about the monetary policy outlook.

At closing bell, the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.52%, or 17.73 points, to 3,398.99. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dropped 0.54%, or 11.93 points, to 2,206.65. The blue-chip CSI300 index declined 0.64%, or 31.66 points, to 4,948.97.

CURRENCY NEWS: China yuan was lower against the dollar on Thursday, despite firmer mid-point fixing by central bank. s or 0.1% firmer than the previous fix of 6.5362. In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS opened at 6.5315 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.5392 at midday, 87 pips weaker than the previous late session close.

