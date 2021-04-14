Japan Nikkei falls 0.44%

Japan share market finished lower in choppy trading on Wednesday, 14 April 2021, as investors were cautious amid the continued surge in coronavirus infections, with daily cases in Osaka breaching the 1,000 mark, that have prompted some governments to tighten or reimpose business and trade curbs.

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average declined 130.62 points, or 0.44%, to 29,620.99. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange dropped 6.37 points, or 0.33%, to 1,952.18.

Total 28 sub-indexes of the 33 sector sub-indexes on the Tokyo exchange traded lower, with Marine Transportation, Textiles & Apparels, Nonferrous Metals, Electric Power & Gas, Oil & Coal Products, and Oil & Coal Products issues being notable losers, while Iron & Steel, Precision Instruments, and Rubber Products issues were notable gainers.

Shares in Toshiba surged after reports of its embattled Chief Executive Nobuaki Kurumatani stepping down as CEO on Wednesday amid declining trust in his leadership both at the company and among investors.

He will be succeeded by Chairman Satoshi Tsunakawa.

ECONOMIC NEWS: Japan Core Machine Orders Tumble 8.5% On Month In February- Japan value of core machine orders plunged a seasonally adjusted 8.5 percent on month in February, coming in at 769.8 billion yen, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday, following the 4.5 percent decline in January. On a yearly basis, core machine orders sank 7.1 percent, following the 1.5 percent gain in the previous month.

CURRENCY NEWS: The Japanese yen traded at 108.83 per dollar, stronger than levels above 109.5 against the greenback seen yesterday.

