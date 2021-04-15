Japan Nikkei closes tad higher

Japan share market finished session marginal higher on Thursday, 15 April 2021, as risk sentiments largely muted after Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda warned the economic recovery was likely to be modest due to uncertainty over the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, ongoing worries over coronavirus infections in Japan after more than 4,000 new cases on Wednesday as the highly contagious variants drive a fourth wave of infections also weighed down sentiments.

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average advanced 21.70 points, or 0.07%, to 29,642.69. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange added 6.95 points, or 0.36%, to 1,959.13.

Total 29 sub-indexes of the 33 sector sub-indexes on the Tokyo exchange traded higher, with Marine Transportation, Mining, Oil & Coal Products, Nonferrous Metals, Iron & Steel, Air Transportation, and Banks issues being notable gainers, while Precision Instruments, Electric Appliances, and Machinery issues were notable losers.

CURRENCY NEWS: The Japanese yen traded at 108.83 per dollar, stronger than levels above 109.6 against the greenback seen earlier this week.

Asia-Pacific market were mixed on Thursday, 15 April 2021, as risk sentiments were muted amid renewed concerns over the surge in coronavirus cases in the region and lingering fears of U. S.-China tussle.

Chinese and Hong Kong shares fell after a Chinese diplomat indirectly warned the U. S. over strong linkages and interference over Hong Kong issues. Australian markets advanced as the jobs report for March came in better-than-forecast. Seoul stocks finished modesty higher after the Bank of Korea kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged at the record low 0.50 percent - in line with expectations.

The US stocks closed mostly down on Wednesday, 14 April 2021, dragging the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite index down, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average managed to eke out marginal gains, as investors digested the first major results of the profit-reporting season.

