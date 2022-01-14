Choice International announces details for rights issue

Choice International announced that the Rights Issue Committee of the company at its meeting held on 14 January 2022 has approved the following:

1. Rights Issue Size :The committee has noted the reduction in the proposed Rights Issue Size from Rs. 60 crore to Rs.50.75 crore.

2.

Right Shares : 99,51,200 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each.

3. Rights Issue Price: Rs. 51 per Equity Share(including a premium of (Rs.41) per equity shares)

4. Rights Entitlement Ratio: 1 Equity Share for every 4 existing share held by the eligible shareholder as on the record date.

Right issue opening date - 01 February 2022 Last date for market renunciation - 10 February 2022 Issue closing date - 15 February 2022.

