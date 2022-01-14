Choice International announces details for rights issue

-
ALSO READ
Community-based human rights defenders felicitated on Human Rights Day
Deep Polymers to consider bonus issue and rights issue
United Kingdom - Programme announced to boost trade links with India ahead of Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, UK January 12 2022
Asian Granito India Ltd.'s Rs. 224.65 crores rights issue to open on September 23
Kesoram Inds gains after board OKs terms of Rs 400-cr rights issue
-
Choice International announced that the Rights Issue Committee of the company at its meeting held on 14 January 2022 has approved the following:
1. Rights Issue Size :The committee has noted the reduction in the proposed Rights Issue Size from Rs. 60 crore to Rs.50.75 crore.
2.
Right Shares : 99,51,200 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each.
3. Rights Issue Price: Rs. 51 per Equity Share(including a premium of (Rs.41) per equity shares)
4. Rights Entitlement Ratio: 1 Equity Share for every 4 existing share held by the eligible shareholder as on the record date.
Right issue opening date - 01 February 2022 Last date for market renunciation - 10 February 2022 Issue closing date - 15 February 2022.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU