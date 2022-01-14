Kesoram Industries allots 7.69 cr equity shares under rights issue

-
Kesoram Industries announced that in relation to the first and final call on the partly paid-up Rights equity shares of the company, it has allotted 7,69,35,064 fully paid-up equity shares on which the final call money of Rs. 25 per share have been received.
Further, 7,69,35,064 equity shares of Rs. 5 each allotted earlier under ISIN IN9087A01017 stand cancelled.
Post allotment as stated above, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company is increased to Rs. 2,41,74,64,050 divided into 24,17,46,405 equity shares of Rs. 10 each per equity share.
