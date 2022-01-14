H.G. Infra Engineering receives provisional completion certificate for road project in Rajasthan

H. G.

Infra Engineering has received the provisional completion certificate for the project mentioned below. The provisional certificate of completion dated 13 January 2022 has been issued by the authority and the project has been provisionally declared fit for entry into operation on 15 November 2021.

Project details - Development and Upgradation of Jodhpur - Marwar Junction -Jojawar Section of SH-61 & 61A Length 119.095 km (Package. no. WB/RSHDP II/EPC/03) in the state of Rajasthan on Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) Mode.

