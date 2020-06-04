Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Redington India Ltd, Bandhan Bank Ltd, RBL Bank Ltd and Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 June 2020.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd tumbled 8.70% to Rs 142.2 at 14:53 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

Redington India Ltd crashed 6.89% to Rs 84.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 66451 shares in the past one month.

Bandhan Bank Ltd lost 6.71% to Rs 233. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.51 lakh shares in the past one month.

RBL Bank Ltd shed 6.50% to Rs 122.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 19.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18.95 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd fell 5.43% to Rs 178.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.88 lakh shares in the past one month.

