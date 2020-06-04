Capital Goods stocks edge lower

Capital Goods stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index decreasing 225.43 points or 1.76% at 12601.15 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 3.07%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (down 2.95%),Thermax Ltd (down 2.7%),NBCC (India) Ltd (down 2.1%),Grindwell Norton Ltd (down 2.05%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (down 1.85%), Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd (down 1.69%), Siemens Ltd (down 1.58%), AIA Engineering Ltd (down 1.55%), and GMR Infrastructure Ltd (down 1.52%).

On the other hand, Finolex Cables Ltd (up 3.3%), Honeywell Automation India Ltd (up 3.01%), and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 2.64%) turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 218.45 or 0.64% at 33891.09.

The Nifty 50 index was down 41.35 points or 0.41% at 10020.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 31.3 points or 0.27% at 11539.35.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 13.62 points or 0.33% at 4066.67.

On BSE,1099 shares were trading in green, 1221 were trading in red and 126 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)