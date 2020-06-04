Financials shares slide

Financials stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Finance index falling 105.43 points or 2.19% at 4699.3 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd (down 8.06%), RBL Bank Ltd (down 6.01%),Bandhan Bank Ltd (down 5.53%),Capri Global Capital Ltd (down 5.22%),Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd (down 4.67%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were IDFC Ltd (down 4.61%), LIC Housing Finance Ltd (down 4.15%), PTC India Financial Services Ltd (down 4.04%), IndusInd Bank Ltd (down 4.02%), and Bajaj Finance Ltd (down 4.02%).

On the other hand, Aditya Birla Money Ltd (up 12.05%), SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd (up 10%), and PNB Gilts Ltd (up 9.79%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 218.45 or 0.64% at 33891.09.

The Nifty 50 index was down 41.35 points or 0.41% at 10020.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 31.3 points or 0.27% at 11539.35.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 13.62 points or 0.33% at 4066.67.

On BSE,1099 shares were trading in green, 1221 were trading in red and 126 were unchanged.

