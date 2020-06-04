Volumes jump at CRISIL Ltd counter

CRISIL Ltd witnessed volume of 2.52 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24170 shares

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, Trident Ltd, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd, Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 04 June 2020.

CRISIL Ltd witnessed volume of 2.52 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 24170 shares. The stock increased 2.99% to Rs.1,460.00. Volumes stood at 57132 shares in the last session.

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd saw volume of 12 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.81 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.99% to Rs.537.35. Volumes stood at 1.39 lakh shares in the last session.

Trident Ltd notched up volume of 999.18 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 155.24 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.96% to Rs.7.40. Volumes stood at 461.11 lakh shares in the last session.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd notched up volume of 87914 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14072 shares. The stock slipped 1.43% to Rs.905.00. Volumes stood at 10278 shares in the last session.

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd witnessed volume of 6.23 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.91 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.05 lakh shares. The stock dropped 4.99% to Rs.102.85. Volumes stood at 1.08 lakh shares in the last session.

