Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd spurts 0.91%, up for five straight sessions

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 244.35, up 0.91% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.57% in last one year as compared to a 3.51% gain in NIFTY and a 10.12% gain in the Nifty Financial Services.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 244.35, up 0.91% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.2% on the day, quoting at 11494.7. The Sensex is at 38892.86, up 0.13%. Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd has added around 17.03% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11358.95, up 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 60.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 88.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 243.1, up 0.87% on the day. Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is down 9.57% in last one year as compared to a 3.51% gain in NIFTY and a 10.12% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 16.99 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)