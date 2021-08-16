Cipla Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Cipla Ltd is quoting at Rs 893.4, down 0.11% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 15.78% in last one year as compared to a 47.29% rally in NIFTY and a 20.08% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Cipla Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 893.4, down 0.11% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 16565.7. The Sensex is at 55614.13, up 0.32%.Cipla Ltd has eased around 8.28% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Cipla Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14049.05, down 0.89% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 31.86 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 894.35, down 0.27% on the day. Cipla Ltd jumped 15.78% in last one year as compared to a 47.29% rally in NIFTY and a 20.08% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 27.23 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)