MRO-TEK Realty Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd, Deep Polymers Ltd, Geecee Ventures Ltd and TD Power Systems Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 August 2021.

MRO-TEK Realty Ltd spiked 19.92% to Rs 47.55 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 23383 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3035 shares in the past one month.

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd soared 19.21% to Rs 107.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 52559 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11485 shares in the past one month.

Deep Polymers Ltd surged 15.77% to Rs 148.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 90859 shares in the past one month.

Geecee Ventures Ltd rose 13.37% to Rs 164.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 78090 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6879 shares in the past one month.

TD Power Systems Ltd jumped 13.03% to Rs 253.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8281 shares in the past one month.

