Cipla Ltd up for fifth session

Cipla Ltd is quoting at Rs 760.7, up 0.31% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 61.85% in last one year as compared to a 9.14% spurt in NIFTY and a 49.76% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Cipla Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 760.7, up 0.31% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 13144.35. The Sensex is at 44685.33, up 0.15%. Cipla Ltd has dropped around 2.62% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Cipla Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 4.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12088.6, up 0.61% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 25.23 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 89.56 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 763, up 0.18% on the day. Cipla Ltd is up 61.85% in last one year as compared to a 9.14% spurt in NIFTY and a 49.76% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 27.26 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)