Cipla partners with SIGA Technologies to address challenge of AMR

Cipla Therapeutics, a division of Cipla USA, Inc., an affiliate of Cipla and SIGA Technologies Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the health security market announced entering into a strategic partnership to deliver sustained innovation and access to novel antibacterial drugs, particularly against biothreats.

The strategic collaboration between Cipla and SIGA will provide the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), a U.

S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) department, with solutions for its biothreat and public health needs, said Garrett Ingram, CEO of Cipla Therapeutics and added AMR is a global priority for Cipla and our continued investment in this area along with SIGA's drug development and US experience creates a unique and strong partnership.

The World Health Organization has declared that anti-microbial resistance (AMR) one of the top 10 global public health threats facing humanity which puts at risk the effective prevention and treatment of a wide range of infections.

