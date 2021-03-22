K E C International secures new orders worth Rs 1429 crore

K E C International has secured new orders of Rs. 1,429 crore across its various businesses:

Transmission & Distribution (T&D): The business has secured orders of Rs. 701 crore for T&D projects from Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. (PGCIL) and other customers in India, East Asia Pacific and the Americas.

Railways: The business has secured orders of Rs. 366 crore in the emerging segments in India: Semi High-Speed Rail - Order for 2 x 25 kV Overhead Electrification (OHE) & associated works for speed upgradation Tunnel Ventilation - Order for tunnel ventilation system and associated works

Civil: The business has secured orders of Rs. 318 crore from reputed private players for infra works in the cement, residential and metals & mining segments in India.

Cables: The business has secured orders of Rs. 44 crore for various types of cables in India and overseas.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)