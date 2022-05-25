Cipla recognized for its ESG commitment in CRISIL's Sustainability Yearbook 2022

Cipla has been rated 'STRONG' in the Sustainability Yearbook 2022 released by CRISIL, a leading rating agency in India.

Based on the fiscal 2021 data, CRISIL analysed 586 companies across 53 sectors for over 350+ datapoints on Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) components for evaluation. Cipla is amongst the top 5 companies in the manufacturing sector and has the highest ESG score amongst peers in the pharmaceutical sector.

