The Ramco Cements wins mining licence for Bommanalli Limestone Block

The Ramco Cements announced that the company had participated in the E-Auction conducted by Government of Karnataka for the Bommanalli Limestone Block in Kalburgi District, Karnataka and have been declared as the Preferred Bidder, vide Letter dated 23 March 2022 issued by Department of Mines and Geology, Government of Karnataka.

Subsequently, the company has been issued Letter of Intent dated 11 May 2022 by the Government of Karnataka for the grant of mining lease

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)