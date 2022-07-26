Zydus receives USFDA approval for Bisoprolol Fumarate Tablets

-
Used to treat high blood pressureZydus Lifesciences has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Bisoprolol Fumarate Tablets USP 5 mg and 10 mg. USRLD: Zebeta.
Bisoprolol Fumarate Tablets are used to treat high blood pressure. They can be used alone or in combination with other high blood pressure medications to lower blood pressure. The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at, SEZ, Ahmedabad, India and will be distributed by Viona Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Bisoprolol Fumarate Tablets had annual sales of USD 30 million in the United States according to IQVIA data.
