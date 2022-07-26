Wipro announces five-year strategic engagement with Nokia

-
-
The new agreement builds on a partnership originally established over 20 years ago and is a testament to the strength of the relationship.
Wipro will deliver global business services in support of Nokia's renewed operating model, focusing on process optimization, touchless processing and enhanced user and customer experience across order management supply chain, finance, and accounting operations. For Nokia, this represents a major step towards digitalization of its operations by leveraging Wipro's unique transformation and innovation capabilities.
