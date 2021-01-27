Cipla sets up 30 MW solar group captive project

-
Cipla has set up a 30 MW solar group captive project in Tuljapur, Maharashtra. Spread across 115 acres, the solar project has been commissioned in partnership with AMP Energy India, and is one of the largest solar open access projects in the state set up by a corporate.
This is in line with the Company's ESG initiatives aimed at developing a holistic sustainability road map for the future.
By 2025, Cipla plans to achieve carbon and water neutrality, zerowaste to landfill, anti-microbial resistance stewardship and green chemistry.
The project will support the Company's green energy requirements for its manufacturing units at Kurkumbh and Patalganga in Maharashtra. It will also help the Company avoid carbon dioxide emissions by as much as 35,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (tCO2e) annually over its project life of 25 years.
In Aug 2018, Cipla successfully implemented a third party solar open access through a long term power purchase agreement in Karnataka that helped replace 90% of energy sourcing for the Company's manufacturing units in Virgonagar and Bommsandra to renewable power.
