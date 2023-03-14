JUST IN
Cipla to divest its 51.18% stake in Cipla Quality Chemical Industries, Uganda

Capital Market 

Cipla and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Cipla (EU), UK and Meditab Holdings, Mauritius, have entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with Africa Capitalworks SSA 3 on 14 March 2023 for sale of 51.18% stake held in Cipla Quality Chemical Industries (CQCIL), Uganda.

Subsequent to the sale, CQCIL will cease to be a subsidiary of the Company.

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 18:30 IST

