Cipla to divest its 51.18% stake in Cipla Quality Chemical Industries, Uganda

Cipla and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Cipla (EU), UK and Meditab Holdings, Mauritius, have entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with Africa Capitalworks SSA 3 on 14 March 2023 for sale of 51.18% stake held in Cipla Quality Chemical Industries (CQCIL), Uganda.

Subsequent to the sale, CQCIL will cease to be a subsidiary of the Company.

